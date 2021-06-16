South Africa: Ramaphosa Ramps Up Covid-19 Restrictions - South Africa Moves to Level Three

15 June 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Estelle Ellis

With South Africa recording an increase of more than 7,500 new cases of coronavirus infections in a single day, and with a warning that Gauteng will be especially hard hit by the third wave, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Tuesday night that the country will move to Alert Level 3 with a curfew starting at 10am and additional restrictions on gatherings and the sale of alcohol.

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday night moved the country to Alert Level 3, announcing more restrictions on movement, alcohol sales and gatherings after South Africa recorded an average of 7,500 new coronavirus infections daily in the past seven days.

"Hospital admissions due to Covid-19 over the last 14 days are 59% higher than the preceding 14 days," said Ramaphosa.

"The average number of people who die from Covid-19 each day has increased by 48%, from 535 two weeks ago to 791 in the past seven days.

"The proportion of Covid tests that are positive - the so-called positivity rate - is continuing to rise in Gauteng, Limpopo, Western Cape, Free State and KwaZuluNatal. Of these, Gauteng has been the worst hit. It accounts for nearly two-thirds of new cases...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rabbit Urine the New Liquid Gold for Nigerian Farmers
Is South Africa a Haven for Fugitive Genocide Suspects?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda Sees Rise In Covid-19 Deaths
Running Mate Headache for Kenyan Political Bigwigs
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X