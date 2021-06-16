South Africa: Ramaphosa Ramps Up Covid-19 Restrictions - South Africa Moves to Level Three

analysis

With South Africa recording an increase of more than 7,500 new cases of coronavirus infections in a single day, and with a warning that Gauteng will be especially hard hit by the third wave, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Tuesday night that the country will move to Alert Level 3 with a curfew starting at 10am and additional restrictions on gatherings and the sale of alcohol.

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday night moved the country to Alert Level 3, announcing more restrictions on movement, alcohol sales and gatherings after South Africa recorded an average of 7,500 new coronavirus infections daily in the past seven days.

"Hospital admissions due to Covid-19 over the last 14 days are 59% higher than the preceding 14 days," said Ramaphosa.

"The average number of people who die from Covid-19 each day has increased by 48%, from 535 two weeks ago to 791 in the past seven days.

"The proportion of Covid tests that are positive - the so-called positivity rate - is continuing to rise in Gauteng, Limpopo, Western Cape, Free State and KwaZuluNatal. Of these, Gauteng has been the worst hit. It accounts for nearly two-thirds of new cases...