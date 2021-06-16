Egypt: Rafah Crossing Remains Open to Let in Aid, Wounded Palestinians

Egyptian authorities kept the Rafah border crossing open Tuesday to receive wounded and stranded Palestinians and allow humanitarian relief assistance into the Gaza Strip.

According to official sources, Rafah, the only crossing point between Egypt and Palestine's Gaza Strip, will remain open on both sides to allow entry of relief materials into the Gaza Strip for the reconstruction of the impoverished Palestinian enclave after the widespread destruction it witnessed due to last month's Israeli onslaught.

A number of ambulances were on hand at the crossing to receive injured Palestinians and those in critical condition and move them to Egyptian hospitals for treatment.

The crossing has been open on an exceptional basis since May 16 following directives of President Abdel Fattah El Sisi.