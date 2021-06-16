Egypt: Rafah Crossing Remains Open to Let in Aid, Wounded Palestinians

15 June 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egyptian authorities kept the Rafah border crossing open Tuesday to receive wounded and stranded Palestinians and allow humanitarian relief assistance into the Gaza Strip.

According to official sources, Rafah, the only crossing point between Egypt and Palestine's Gaza Strip, will remain open on both sides to allow entry of relief materials into the Gaza Strip for the reconstruction of the impoverished Palestinian enclave after the widespread destruction it witnessed due to last month's Israeli onslaught.

A number of ambulances were on hand at the crossing to receive injured Palestinians and those in critical condition and move them to Egyptian hospitals for treatment.

The crossing has been open on an exceptional basis since May 16 following directives of President Abdel Fattah El Sisi.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Egypt Online

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Is South Africa a Haven for Fugitive Genocide Suspects?
Rabbit Urine the New Liquid Gold for Nigerian Farmers
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Running Mate Headache for Kenyan Political Bigwigs

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X