Egypt: Irrigation Ministry Launches Canal Rehabilitation Project to Improve Water Management

15 June 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

The Irrigation Ministry has launched a canal rehabilitation project with the aim to improve water management in Egypt.

The project is also meant to improve the environment and encourage citizens to protect waterways against pollution, said Irrigation Minister Mohamed Abdel Aati in a meeting Tuesday with senior officials at his Ministry.

He added that canal rehabilitation will also help upgrade living conditions of citizens through creating jobs, noting that more than 300 companies and constructors are contributing to the project in all Egyptian governorates.

This has helped create thousands of direct and indirect jobs, the minister noted.

He made it clear that the project also helped reduce the time of irrigation and solved the problem of water shortage at the end of canals.

All farmers got their shares of water in the right timing, Abdel Aati said, adding that the quality of water has also improved.

This project has also led to upping the market value of agricultural lands located along the canals, he further said.

So far, 1,870 kilometers of canals have been rehabilitated in the different Egyptian governorates, the minister told the officials. Work is underway to rehabilitate another 5,363 kilometers of canals, he added.

Abdel Aati said his Ministry has a clear vision to achieve comprehensive development of the water system and is also adopting advanced and smart irrigation applications that are meant to rationalize the use of water and maximize the yield per unit of water.

