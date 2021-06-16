Angola/Congo-Kinshasa: Angola Seeking Access to Semifinals in Match With DRC

14 June 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angolan senior women's handball team meet the counterpart DR Congo this Tuesday in Yaoundé (Cameroon) ahead of the semi-finals of the African championship in the category.

Angola will face a more experienced team, compared to the two they have faced so far in this competition.

However, Angola, who rank first in group C, with four points, enter the tie as result of the Sunday 29-24 win, against Congo Brazzaville.

In turn, the DRC, second in group B, also with four points, started by thrashing Kenya (42-16) and Nigeria (35-16), but lost the last match, Saturday, to the hosts, Cameroon, by 21-26.

