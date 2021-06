Mbanza Kongo — Angola repatriated Monday 33 citizens from Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) over illegal entry and stay in the country.

The Migration and Foreigners Department (SME) in Soyo, northern Zaire province, mentioned 16 men and 17 women, as having been repatriated through Kimbumba river border post, in Soyo.

The police also seized 2,700 liters of fuel that were allegedly being smuggled.

The Angolan province of Zaire shares 310 kilometers of border with the Democratic Republic of Congo.