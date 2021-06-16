Ethiopia: Shoukry - Ethiopia's Insistence On Filling GERD Violates Int'l Law

15 June 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry said on Tuesday that Ethiopia's insistence on the second filling of the the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) without a deal violates international law.

Shoukry was speaking during the extraordinary meeting of the Arab League Council at the ministerial level to discuss developments regarding (GERD), held in the Qatari capital of Doha, Foreign Ministry's Spokesman Ahmed Hafez said.

Shoukry briefed his Arab counterparts on Egypt's efforts to reach a binding legal deal.

