Egypt: Sisi Warns Giant Dams Hinder Equitable Distribution of Water

15 June 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi warned the establishment of giant dam projects is hindering an equitable distribution of waters of rivers.

That poses threats to the success of programs aimed at combating desertification, in addition to land degradation neutrality and drought adaptation strategies and thus affecting development and food production programs, the president further said.

Sisi's remarks to this effect were made by Minister of Agriculture and Land Reclamation El Sayed el Quseir on his behalf at a high-level UN dialogue via video-conferencing on Tuesday.

Sisi said desertification, land degradation and drought are all global challenges and cause economic, social and environmental problems along with harming food security, losing biodiversity, water shortage, failing to follow climate change adaptation strategies.

He added communities are in dire need of long-running integrated strategies for upping land productivity and sustainably managing water resources.

Sisi pointed out a UN deal on combating desertification plays a vital role in addressing issues through successful experiments, IT transfer and offering scientific support.

Egypt has made strides in combating desertification and cooperates to offer technical support to some Arab and African countries as part of an international strategy for sustainable development 2030, Sisi noted.

Sisi called for making it easy for countries part to the UN deal to get necessary financing through international financing mechanisms for maintaining full efforts to carry out relevant programs.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

