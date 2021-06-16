Egypt: Health Min. - Egypt to Receive 1.9 Million Doses of Astrazeneca Within Days

Health and Population Minister Hala Zayed said that Egypt will receive nearly 1.9 million doses of COVID-19 AstraZeneca vaccine to be delivered via the COVAX Facility within the coming days.

The batch is part of an advance purchase agreement of 40 million doses to be provided in batches in cooperation with the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization (GAVI), the World Health Organization (WHO), the UNICEF and the World Bank.

Zayed had a meeting with the Managing Director, Office of the Covax Facility at GAVI Alliance, Aurélia Nguyen, during her visit to the Egyptian embassy in Geneva, Switzerland, to discuss means of boosting cooperation with a number of international organizations in the health domain.

The meeting was also attended by Egypt's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Office at Geneva Ambassador Ahmed Ihab Gamaleldin, Assistant Health Minister Mohamed Hassani, Minister's associate for Technical and Health Insurance affairs Nevine el Nahass, GAVI director and COVAX's engagement director Santiago Cornejo and Senior Manager at Office of the COVAX Facility Leo Karrer.

Spokesman for the Health Ministry Khaled Megahed said that during the meeting, the two sides discussed a plan to speed up the delivery of new batches of COVID-19 vaccines to Egypt and challenges to the fair distribution of the vaccines.

During the meeting, Zayed thanked COVAX Facility for supplying Egypt with nearly 2.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine over the past period, the spokesman said.

She also stressed the importance of benefiting from the capabilities of vaccine producing countries to face the pandemic and backing the strategy of manufacturing vaccines for various diseases, the spokesman added.