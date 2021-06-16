Egypt: NCW Head - Sisi Interested in Constitutional Rights of Women

President of the National Council for Women (NCW) Maya Morsy asserted the Egyptian women are living their golden age under a political leadership, which is very interested in women's issues and their constitutional rights.

Morsy pointed out to President Abdel Fattah El Sisi's historic decision appointing women in the State Council and the Public Prosecution following 72 years of struggle.

Morsy's remarks to this effect were made while inaugurating training courses, organized for female directors of prosecution in the Administrative Prosecution Authority on Tuesday.

Morsy thanked president Sisi for sponsoring Egyptian women, given the fact that they play an important role in society.