Africa: CAF New Office in Yaoundé to Work With Cameroon in Totalenergies Afcon Preparations

15 June 2021
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

CAF General Secretary, Veron Mosengo-Omba together with Minister of Sports, Prof. Narcisse Mouelle Kombi and FECAFOOT President Seidou Mbombo Njoya today, 15 June 2021 opened a new office in Yaoundé, Cameroon.

Situated in the COCAN building, the office will be operating from today until after the 2021 TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon next year. CAF staff will work closely with the Local Organising Committee in various departments and deliverables.

This is in line with CAF's promise of providing both technical and on-site support in the next few months to Cameroon in the build-up to next year's flagship tournament.

Read the original article on CAF.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Confederation of African Football. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: CAF

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
External Relations
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rabbit Urine the New Liquid Gold for Nigerian Farmers
Is South Africa a Haven for Fugitive Genocide Suspects?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda Sees Rise In Covid-19 Deaths
Running Mate Headache for Kenyan Political Bigwigs
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X