Gambia: Three Minors, Others Arrested for Drug Trafficking

As part of the regional operational plan to curb illicit drug trafficking and related activities within the West Coast Region, operatives of the Drug Law Enforcement Agency The Gambia (DLEAG) has apprehended four suspects including minors at diverse places for being in possession of prohibited drugs for the purpose of drug trafficking.

The three minors arrested have been handed over to the Agency's Gender, Human Rights and Child Welfare unit for further processing.

Confirming the development to The Point Newspaper, Ousman Saidybah, spokesperson of the narcotic agency, said the three minors who are all 16 years are Gambian nationals and were clutched on the 13th June at a village near Brikama at around 20:26 hrs.

"They were nabbed with 14 big bundles of suspected cannabis. The said cannabis were wrapped in brown papers and concealed in white bags tied to the unregistered Black Lifan Motorcycle that they were riding on."

In a similar but separate development, Saidybah said, a17-year-old and a resident in one of the villages in Foni District was arrested at Mandinaba Police check point while onboard a 'Gele Gele' commercial vehicle heading to the Kombos.

"He was arrested on the 11 June 2021 around 17:00hrs onwards with two (2) big bundles of suspected cannabis sativa. The said suspected cannabis were wrapped in a white paper, sellotaped, covered with a multi colour cloth and concealed in a brown travelling bag."

The DLEAG PRO further added that one Essa Ceesay an adult male Gambian, a fisherman and a resident of Tanji village was arrested at Tampoto village with three (3) big bundles of suspected cannabis and eight (8) stones of hashish.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Gambia Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"He was arrested on the 13 June 2021 around 17:00hrs onwards. He is presently in custody while investigation into the matter continues."

"It is equally important to note that the cases mentioned here only relates to those arrested for the purpose of drug trafficking. Several other persons were arrested for drug possession in diverse places across the region and the country at large."

"We must join hands to sensitise and educate them as well as provide alternatives for our teens."

The future of this country lies with the youths. They are the leaders of tomorrow and they can only be prepared for such roles or undertakings today," the Narcotic Agency PRO advises, while underlining the Agency's relentless commitment in curbing drug trafficking and possession.