Gambia: U.S. Embassy Announces 2021 Mandela Washington Fellows

15 June 2021
The Point (Banjul)

The United States Embassy in The Gambia congratulates seven young Gambians selected for the 2021 Mandela Washington Fellowship for Young African Leaders.

Due to the global COVID-19 pandemic and with the health, safety, and well-being of Fellows and Partners as the highest priority, the U.S. Department of State will hold this year's Fellowship virtually. While remaining in their home countries, Fellows will participate in virtual Leadership Institutes, which will include leadership training, mentoring, and professional development.

The 2021 Gambian Fellows are: Burama Dampha, Ida Faal, Samba Jaiteh, Amadou G. Jallow, Esther King, Aji Sainey Kah, and Lala Touray. They were selected from over 450 Gambians who applied for this year's Fellowship.

These inspiring professionals will be among 700 young leaders selected from across Africa through a rigorous application process for this year's program. They represent The Gambia's diverse society and were all chosen for their community service, leadership, and contributions to the country's progress through various platforms.

On June 10, the Fellows participated in a Pre-Fellowship Orientation (PFO) in Banjul. Ambassador Richard Carl Paschall congratulated the young leaders and expressed his admiration for their solid leadership roles in their communities.

The Young African Leadership Initiative (Mandela Washington Fellowship) was created in 2010 and supports young Africans as they spur economic growth and prosperity, strengthen democratic governance, and enhance peace and security across Africa. Since 2014, nearly 4,400 young African leaders, including 52 Gambians, have participated in the Mandela Washington Fellowship.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Is South Africa a Haven for Fugitive Genocide Suspects?
Rabbit Urine the New Liquid Gold for Nigerian Farmers
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda Sees Rise In Covid-19 Deaths
Running Mate Headache for Kenyan Political Bigwigs
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X