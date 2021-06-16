Gambia: Poverty and Low Income in Rural Areas!

15 June 2021
The Point (Banjul)

The United Nations Sustainable Development Goals include eradication of hunger. To feed 10 billion persons 2050, we need to get the trade-offs right between sustainability, food security, food safety, and make better use of food already produced.

A recent data collected reveals a scary reports in its finding as it disclosed that food insecurity is on the increase in the rural area with 33% of rural households having not more than one meal per day. This figure is indeed alarming. The findings could be even compounded by the coronavirus pandemic, which has to force many out of active engagement both formal and informal sectors. Food safety and security are two complementing elements in country's sustainable future.

The news of some family having one meal per day is just devastating. Government needs to step up efforts and do something about the looming food insecurity many families are going through. As a country, we can do more to curb this imminent food insecurity facing some households in provincial Gambia. Some swift approaches in achieving sustainability and food security could be by limiting food losses and waste, eating more plant based foods or recycling foodstuffs. Communities should also adapt to planting more trees resistant to climate.

While poverty reduction remains a key and top challenge for many countries, it is important for government to implement sound technical approach to keep poverty and hunger at bay. To fulfill the government's objective to eradicate poverty in no too distant future, several radical reform initiatives with far-reaching effects need to be undertaken and implemented to the latter. However, eradicating poverty cannot be achieved in a day, but surely and slowly with dedication commitment, The Gambia can certainly combat this looming threat facing the country.

It is time for government to promote private sector participation and this will in no small measure play a key role in creating the economic growth, employment and purchasing options needed for significant poverty reduction. Poverty is highly correlated with many negative measurable aspects of standards of living and therefore reducing poverty can have a positive impact on the lives of many.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Is South Africa a Haven for Fugitive Genocide Suspects?
Rabbit Urine the New Liquid Gold for Nigerian Farmers
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Running Mate Headache for Kenyan Political Bigwigs
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X