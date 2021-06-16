Africa: UDP Congratulates Pap Saine As Africa's Most Respected CEO

15 June 2021
The Point (Banjul)

"On behalf of the National Executive Committee and the entire membership of the United Democratic Party and indeed on my own behalf, I wish to heartily congratulate my brother Pap Saine for the award of Most Respected CEO in the Media and Print category.

This recent award follows a string of awards that Mr. Saine has garnered over his long and distinguished career as journalist, editor and publisher. Since co-founding of The Point newspaper in 1991 with the late Deyda Hydara, Mr. Saine has been a veritable champion for Freedom of Expression in The Gambia. It was in this role that dictator Yaya Jammeh maliciously prosecuted and imprisoned.

"Who Killed Deyda?" the accusatory question has appeared daily on the head mast of The Point newspaper for a decade and half in open defiance of the Jammeh dictatorship"

Read the original article on The Point.

