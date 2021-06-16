South Africa: President Ramaphosa Moves South Africa to Alert Level Three

analysis

Fellow South Africans,

It is exactly 15 months since we declared a National State of Disaster in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

We have never experienced a health crisis of this severity before, nor one so prolonged.

It is understandable that many South Africans now feel tired and weary.

We mourn the many lives that we have lost, and we are struggling to cope with the huge impact that the pandemic has had on the livelihoods of millions of people.

I know that we have grown impatient with the constraints that have been placed on our lives.

I fully understand that you are concerned about constraints that restrict your freedom to travel, to gather, to socialise, to worship and, in some instances, even to earn a living.

Yet we also know that these restrictions have been effective in containing the spread of the virus.

We have gone through and endured two devastating waves of infection.

But working together we have brought down infections and prevented the loss of many lives.

We know that as difficult as the last 15 months have been, we have started to recover and rebuild.

Although it has encountered several setbacks, our mass vaccination programme is...