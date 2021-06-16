South Africa: Pandemic Snafu - Rising Infections, Slow Vaccinations and a Call for a Malfeasance Inquiry

16 June 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Marianne Merten

As the Democratic Alliance on Tuesday called for a special parliamentary probe into delays and dereliction in Covid-19 inoculations, the chairperson of the inter-ministerial committee on vaccines, deputy president David Mabuza insisted that jabs were rolling out as fast as possible.

"The South African government has tried its level best to ensure our people get vaccinated... As much as we are not moving at the pace we desire, we are mindful of the obstacles. A number of countries are also looking for vaccines," deputy president David Mabuza told National Council of Provinces (NCOP) delegates on Tuesday.

His statement came hours after DA MPs Siviwe Gwarube and Geordin Hill-Lewis, spokespeople on health and finance respectively, said an ad hoc committee must be established to probe government's handling of the Covid-19 vaccine programme.

The point was for everyone responsible for Covid-19 vaccines to come together to account and answer questions. This would avoid a situation where, for example, Health fingers National Treasury on money issues and National Treasury shifts responsibility back to Health.

"The entire programme from 15 months ago is marred by avoidable and unnecessary delays... It is absolutely crucial that Parliament takes its rightful place," said Gwarube, with Hill-Lewis later...

Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved.

