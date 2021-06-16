Gambia: Scorpions Wrap Up Int'l Training Camp in Turkey

15 June 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

The Gambia senior national team; the Scorpions over the weekend wrapped up their international training camp in Turkey.

Coach Tom Saintfiet and his charges thumped Niger 2-0 in their first international friendly match before defeating Togo 1-0 in their second international friendly encounter.

The Gambia slipped to Kosovo 1-0 in their third and final international friendly clash.

The international training camp is part of The Gambia's preparations for the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations to be held in Cameroon.

The Scorpions will be hoping to play more test matches to improve on their weakness ahead of the continent's bi-annual biggest football fiesta.

