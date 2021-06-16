Tanzania: Sabaya, Accomplices Under Probe for Seven Other Claims

Moshi — Former Hai District Commissioner Lengai Ole Sabaya will on Friday appear in court for the second time to answer to six charges facing him.

However, the Tanzania Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB) in Kilimanjaro Region says it is investigating seven other accusations facing him.

The new charges come after prominent businessman Elioth Lyimo lodged complaints to PCCB's Director General Salim Hamduni.

Mr Hamduni told The Citizen over the phone that he had already sent his men to investigate the businessman's claim of being robbed of Sh25 million by Sabaya.

Apart from that, the head of PCCB in the region, Ms Frida Wikesi, spoke of seven other accusations facing Sabaya and that they have already launched investigations.

Ms Wikesi said there were some people who were mentioned to have been accomplices of Sabaya in committing crime in the region including Moshi Municipal Mayor Juma Raibu, who is also under investigation and that if proved he was involved in the crime he would also be arraigned.

"As you heard, there are various unearthed accusations facing former Hai District Commissioner Lengai Ole Sabaya.

"Investigations into his accusations are ongoing in Kilimanjaro Region and when completed and proved to be true he will be taken to court for justice to take its own course," said Ms Wikesi.

According to her, investigations against all those, who have been mentioned to cooperate with Sabaya to commit crime in the region, are ongoing so that justice can be done for the victims.

"It is true His Lord Mayor of Moshi Municipality, Juma Raibu, has also been mentioned. Investigations into the accusations facing him are ongoing and if he is proved to be involved, then he will be taken to court to answer to the charges facing him," said Ms Wikesi.

Speaking about the businessman, the PCCB regional boss admitted that he had gone to her office and queried over the matter and that evidence about the complaints was still being collected by the Bureau's officers.

"We have already taken statements from this businessman and evidence is still being collected as investigations will reveal the truth of the matter," insisted Mr Wikesi.

When sought, the businessman admitted to having been robbed of his cash by Sabaya and that he had already submmited all of his exhibits to PCCB including his bank statement showing he withdrew the money on February 2, 2020.

"It is true Sabaya took my money totalling Sh25 milioni as I have my bank documents that show transactions took place on February 2, 2020 and I have already presented my bank slips to PCCB. For now I can't talk anything because all the information about how the incident took place I have already handed it over to PCCB," said Mr Lyimo

On June 4, this year, Sabaya and his five accomplices were for the first time appeared before the Arusha Resident Magistrate's Court where six charges were read out against them before the court's two different magistrates.

The charges, which included armed robbery, money laundering, economic sabotage and seeking and receiving bribe, are unbailable.