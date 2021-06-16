South Africa: ANC Staff Picket for the First Time Since Unbanning in 1990 As State Reforms Bite At Party Finances

analysis

Representatives of the ANC's 346 staff picketed across the country on 15 June to protest the late payment of salaries and the party's failure to pay medical aid and provident fund contributions.

This is the first time that ANC staff have protested against the governing party since its unbanning and the opening of offices in SA in 1990.

Two sets of state reform have hurt the ANC's coffers - the Political Party Funding Act sets limits on funding and also provides that all donors must declare funding above R100,000 to the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC).

It also prohibits state-owned enterprises from funding political parties - the SOEs were generous party funders until now.

In addition, the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture has repeatedly returned to the theme of how funds from companies it is investigating won tenders, and then round-tripped some of their revenue back to the ANC.

African National Congress (ANC) staff picket outside Constitution House in Adderley Street against unfair labour practice by the ANC leadership on June 15, 2021 in Cape Town, (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach) African National Congress (ANC) staff picket outside Constitution House in Adderley Street against unfair labour practice by the ANC...