South Africa: ANC Staff Picket for the First Time Since Unbanning in 1990 As State Reforms Bite At Party Finances

15 June 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ferial Haffajee

Representatives of the ANC's 346 staff picketed across the country on 15 June to protest the late payment of salaries and the party's failure to pay medical aid and provident fund contributions.

This is the first time that ANC staff have protested against the governing party since its unbanning and the opening of offices in SA in 1990.

Two sets of state reform have hurt the ANC's coffers - the Political Party Funding Act sets limits on funding and also provides that all donors must declare funding above R100,000 to the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC).

It also prohibits state-owned enterprises from funding political parties - the SOEs were generous party funders until now.

In addition, the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture has repeatedly returned to the theme of how funds from companies it is investigating won tenders, and then round-tripped some of their revenue back to the ANC.

African National Congress (ANC) staff picket outside Constitution House in Adderley Street against unfair labour practice by the ANC leadership on June 15, 2021 in Cape Town, (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach) African National Congress (ANC) staff picket outside Constitution House in Adderley Street against unfair labour practice by the ANC...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rabbit Urine the New Liquid Gold for Nigerian Farmers
Is South Africa a Haven for Fugitive Genocide Suspects?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda Sees Rise In Covid-19 Deaths
Running Mate Headache for Kenyan Political Bigwigs
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X