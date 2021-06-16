Cameroon: 31st Day of the African Child - UNICEF, MINAS Discuss Child Abuse, Exploitation

Stakeholders meeting in Yaounde on June 15, 2021 also proffered solutions to the neglect of children and the violence perpetrated against them.

The Centre Regional Delegation of Social Affairs, MINAS and the United Nations Children's Fund, UNICEF, on Tuesday, June 15, 2021 brought together past and serving junior parliamentarians, community leaders and representatives of sub-divisional councils from Mfoundi Division in the Centre Region. The gathering discussed how to better protect children against violence, exploitation, neglect and abuse in prelude to the celebration of the 31st Day of the African Child on June 16, 2021.

The Cameroon theme for this year's celebration is: "Protect each child against violence, exploitation, neglect and abuse: A priority for the Cameroon government." While the African Union theme is: "30 years after adoption of the Charter: Let's speed up the putting in place of Agenda 2040 for Africa worthy of its children."

Addressing participants, Rachel Sylvie Edimo Mbappe, Centre Regional Delegate for Social Affairs, cited the World Health Organisation, WHO as reporting that violence against children refers to any form of physical and psychological maltreatment. This includes rape, sexual harassment, child labour, genital mutilation, early marriage, exploitation, etc. Edimo Mbappe expressed disappointment that many families do not expose child abuse cases in their midst, noting with dismay that violence is increasingly being perpetrated by children against other children.

In her lecture, Soppi Etame Adele epouse Ebongue, Social Affairs Divisional Delegate for Mfoundi, said violence can be self-inflicted, interpersonal, collective, socio-cultural, physical, sexual, verbal, psychological and economic. She disclosed that violence against children is caused by poverty, stress, urban challenges, racism, family problems, unemployment, war, poor town planning and lax educational systems. According to her, the consequences of violence against children include reclusiveness, lack of confidence, aggressiveness, delinquency, anxiety, depression, hyper-activity, apathy, suicidal thoughts, poor academic results, gluttony and loss of appetite.

Soppi Etame Adele attributed the recent surge in violence in our society to lack of coordination between different government departments, ignorance of the assistance offered by social workers, and silence and fear from relatives of victims. The lack of a culture of denouncing abuse, absence of social workers in some public structures, non-respect of laws and regulations, and poor funding of field activities, are also to blame, Etame Adele noted.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Cameroon Legal Affairs Human Rights By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

During the celebration, a representative of the children read out a statement condemning the abuse, exploitation and violence perpetrated against them. Soulaimanou Tale, a community leader and President of the "Amicale des jeunes solidaires de la Briqueterie," Yaounde, AJSB, told Cameroon Tribune that they sensitise parents on the risks children face during holidays and offer legal assistance in case of rape.

Etchu Marc Ndip Tanyi, a 2019 Junior Parliamentarian from Yaounde, said he has worked with social services in his school and other schools to help sensitise students on their rights. Ngankou Nanpo Anne Danila, a former Junior Parliamentarian from Yaounde, continues to sensitise classmates, neighbours and parents on violence against children, and the need for children to own birth certificates. "Violence is still common in our schools as seen in fights, disputes and sexual harassment," said Fonka Carl Byran, another junior parliamentarian from Yaounde.

According to the Committee of Experts of the African Union on Children's Rights, violence against children occurs in private places, school, in the community and at home. It takes the form of corporal punishment, forced labour, harsh working conditions, child trafficking, genital mutilation, child marriage, virginity tests, breast ironing, lynching of children suspected of sorcery, sexual exploitation, pornography and sex trafficking. The International Labour Organisation, ILO, says about 152 million children all over the world work, with 73 million of them victims of inhumane treatment. A situation that risks aggravating with the Coronavirus pandemic, ILO warns.