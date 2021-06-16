Eritrea: Tour to Historical Places

15 June 2021
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Adi-Keih, 15 June 2021- Over 150 youth in Adi-Keih and students of the Adi-Keih College of Business and Social Science conducted a visit to historical areas in the sub-zone in connection with 20 June, Martyrs Day.

The visit that was conducted on foot on 12 June included the tranches in Adi-Wegera and Aba-Selama areas and were provided briefings by the combatants of the EPLF that were stationed there from 1977 to 1978 on the heroic feat demonstrated by the liberation fighters in the struggle for liberation.

The participants indicating that such a tour will have a significant contribution in developing the understanding of the youth about the history of the country and the human and material sacrifice paid in the struggle for independence called for organizing similar tours to other areas of history and heroism.

They also expressed conviction to live up to the expectation of Eritrea's martyrs.

Read the original article on Shabait.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Shabait

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rabbit Urine the New Liquid Gold for Nigerian Farmers
Is South Africa a Haven for Fugitive Genocide Suspects?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Running Mate Headache for Kenyan Political Bigwigs
Uganda Sees Rise In Covid-19 Deaths
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X