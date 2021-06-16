Eritrea: Tour to Historical Places

Adi-Keih, 15 June 2021- Over 150 youth in Adi-Keih and students of the Adi-Keih College of Business and Social Science conducted a visit to historical areas in the sub-zone in connection with 20 June, Martyrs Day.

The visit that was conducted on foot on 12 June included the tranches in Adi-Wegera and Aba-Selama areas and were provided briefings by the combatants of the EPLF that were stationed there from 1977 to 1978 on the heroic feat demonstrated by the liberation fighters in the struggle for liberation.

The participants indicating that such a tour will have a significant contribution in developing the understanding of the youth about the history of the country and the human and material sacrifice paid in the struggle for independence called for organizing similar tours to other areas of history and heroism.

They also expressed conviction to live up to the expectation of Eritrea's martyrs.