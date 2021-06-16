Eritrea: Ambassador Isa Presents Credentials

15 June 2021
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Ambassador Isa Ahmed Isa presented credentials to Gen. Abdul Fattah Al-Burhan, Chairman of the Sudanese Sovereign Council, as Ambassador of Eritrea to the Republic of Sudan.

At the ceremony held at the National Palace, Ambassador Isa delivered a message of goodwill from President Isaias Afwerki and expressed that he will work in cooperation with the relevant bodies of Sudan to strengthen bilateral relations and cooperation between the two countries.

Ambassador Isa Ahmed Isa has previously presented a copy of his credentials to the Sudanese Foreign Minister Mariam Al-Sadiq Al-Mahdi.

