Rwanda: Role of Media in UPR Process is Crucial - Busingye

15 June 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Moïse M. Bahati

Members of the media have been called to take part in the Universal Periodic Review (UPR) process, which evaluates human rights situations in countries around the globe.

"The place of mass media in the promotion and protection of human rights in any given society cannot be overemphasised," Johnston Busingye, the Minister of Justice, said Monday during training of journalists on UPR in Nyanza District.

He added: "The media can bring the UPR process to a broader audience beyond the small percentage of people who are already involved or otherwise interested in the process."

The Universal Periodic Review was established in 2006 by UN General Assembly with the aim of improving human rights situations in every country.

It's a peer review mechanism where countries examine one another's human rights situation and make recommendations about improvements.

Rwanda has been reviewed three times, since 2011. In the latest review, which took place in January this year, the country received a total of 284 recommendations, of which 160 were accepted and 49 rejected.

According to Busingye, the 49 recommendations were not supported because they happened to be unrealistic, repeating unfounded allegations, irrelevant or based on wrong information.

Need to engage stakeholders

During the first two cycles of the review, the process did not involve all the stakeholders, such as the media and civil society organizations, among others, said Minister Busingye.

He said the third cycle was different, where different actors contributed to the review process.

The current cycle which will last four to five years started after the latest review.

"In this fourth cycle, we want more of the involvement of the media in all the stages of the UPR reporting process," Busingye said.

Journalists said their involvement in the UPR process will enable them to inform people about human rights.

"Understanding and taking part in the UPR process will make our job easier. We will also help people know the recommendations made to their country, hence enabling them to ask about their rights," Scovia Mutesi, a journalist, said.

For Tom Mulisa, a lecturer of constitutional law at the University of Rwanda, members of the media should exploit the chance given to them in the UPR process.

"Journalists need to understand how the review mechanism works, follow up on the recommendations made to Rwanda and ask responsible institutions about the progress of implementation," Mulisa said.

Of the 284 recommendations made to Rwanda in the latest review, 35 were related to freedom of the media, information and of expression. 14 of those were accepted.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rabbit Urine the New Liquid Gold for Nigerian Farmers
Is South Africa a Haven for Fugitive Genocide Suspects?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Running Mate Headache for Kenyan Political Bigwigs
Uganda Sees Rise In Covid-19 Deaths
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X