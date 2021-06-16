Tanzania: Zatuc Calls Improved Work Environment, Better Salary

THE Zanzibar Trade Union Congress (ZATUC) has called for improved working environment including better salary for workers in both private and public sectors.

At a press conference here, ZATUC General Secretary Mr Khamis Mwinyi Mohamed said that the 2021/2022 fiscal year budget contains many interesting issues for the people of Zanzibar, and asked lawmakers to help the government push their implementations for better living for all workers.

"We have discussed the proposed government's 1.8tri/- budget for the 2021/2022 fiscal year, it is good, but we kindly as the government to include workers grievances among its priorities," Mr Mohamed said.

Flanked by other seniors ZATUC officers including its national Chairperson Mr Ali Mwalimu Rashid, the General Secretary mentioned areas of priority for workers as settling their prolonged outstanding debts the government owes workers, job promotion, and provision of working equipment at work.

"We ask for loans in property (vehicles, housing) from employer without interest; and strengthening of employees and employers relations particularly through tripartite before making decisions," He said.

ZATUC leaders commended President Hussein Ali Mwinyi for good beginning of his leadership, "But we pray for more recognition by his government."