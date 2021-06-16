Kenya: Uhuru School in Nyandarua Closed as Pupils Test Positive for Covid-19

Eight pupils from Uhuru Primary School in Ol Joro Orok Constituency, Nyandarua have tested positive for Covid-19, county Health Executive John Mungai has confirmed.

This is the first time that the virus has struck a learning institution in the region.

Consequently, the county department of health in conjunction with the interior ministry and the Ministry of Education resolved to close the school.

Samples from pupils were collected on Monday after 70 of them visited Nyairoko Dispensary complaining of diarrhoea and sore throats.

The first 50 learners were treated on Friday, but 20 more pupils visited the dispensary with similar conditions, prompting the health workers to conduct the Covid-19 tests.

"The eight that tested positive were from the 20 that visited our health facility on Monday. The samples were collected after our surveillance team got suspicious," said Dr Mungai.

High fever

He said the learners had a high fever of 39 degrees Celsius when they visited the dispensary, making the health workers to recommend the antigen tests.

"We have mobilised and dispatched our officers to carry out polymerase chain reaction tests. We have also taken samples from the school water storage tanks for further analysis.

Dr Mungai said pupils from Class Five to Eight will resume on June 21, while those in lower classes take a 10-day break.

He has asked the Education ministry officials across the county to ensure strict adherence to the Covid-19 protocols in all learning institutions.