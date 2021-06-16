Botswana: Champs Botswana Solution to Waste Disposal, Processing

Pilane — Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Edwin Dikoloti, has praised Champs Botswana for its environmentally friendly techniques of waste processing.

Champs Botswana provides solutions on hazardous waste streams, clinical and pharmaceutical, fiberglass, incinerator ash and expired redundant chemicals, among other things.

During his visit to Champs Botswana plant in Pilane recently, Dr Dikoloti said he was impressed by the ingenuity of the company at a time when the President Dr Mokgweetsi Masisi's 'reset' mantra emphasised value chain development meant to unlock opportunities for new, high-growth companies in the private sector.

He said the Ministry of Health and Wellness was striving to reach out to stakeholders and that the ministry was ready to support the company.

"We want to see this company growing and exporting its services and unlocking employment opportunities," he stated.

Dr Dikoloti further emphasised importance of the One Health Approach critical to addressing health threats in the animal, human and environment interface, which he said, the company was addressing part of it in line with ministry's mandate.

Co-owner of Champs Botswana, Mr Baleseng Buzwani, called on Ministry of Health and Wellness to support the facility through processing and disposal of clinical waste, which he stated, needed proper handling because it was classified as hazardous waste.

"Clinical waste is infectious and should not be handled by unlicensed practitioners," he stated.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Botswana Health International Organisations By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He pointed out his company processed clinical waste using a clean and energy efficient pyrolysis technology and had a due diligence process of ensuring proper waste disposal with a Safe Disposal Certificate issued to clients for traceability.

Champs Botswana is a wholly registered Botswana citizen owned company; that is a brainchild of two environmentalists, Mr Geoffrey Khwarae and Mr Buzwani.

The company boasts of its bureau of standards certificate, one stop shop solution to waste management, environmental consciousness and sound methods of waste management and providing innovative solutions to waste processing and disposal at its two facilities in Pilane and Maun.

The Pilane Integrated Management Facility provides safe disposal of hydrocarbon waste and clinical, chemical waste among others, while Maun facility does waste oil, contaminated soils, oil filters, oily rags, grease and other related petroleum by-products.

The company produces by-products of waste that include carbon black used as burning briquettes to supplement energy, burner fuel derived from processed oil that can be used in generators and diesel pumps.

So far, the company provides service to all Debswana mines and clinical waste was a relatively new service was meant to relief incinerators.

The company currently employs 34 people and, in a day, processes 15 tonnes of waste and operates 24 hours.

Source : BOPA