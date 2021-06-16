Tanzania: Mara Powers Into Umitashumta Semis

MARA region Tuesday cruised into the semifinals of the Inter -Primary Schools Games with a bang after a 5-0 victory over Geita in girls' category football quarterfinals game.

Apart from Mara, hosts Mtwara and Dar es Salaam regions have also sailed into the last four stage after their 2-1 victory against Lindi and Singida regions respectively.

The winner of the fourth quarterfinals between Mwanza and Kagera will join the three regions in the semis stage.

In other sports discipline, Mwanza outshined Morogoro in netball, following their 85 -20 goals win that saw them booking ticket to the semis. Songwe, who saw off Tanga by 36 -29 goals in another game held yesterday.

In handball, Rukwa earned a slim 18-17 victory over Manyara, to sail into the semis in boys' category, while Mwanza beat Coast region by 24-13 goals in girls' category.

Morogoro and Katavi made it into the semis after knocking out Geita and Singida by 8-5 and 11-6 victories respectively.

In Volleyball, Mwanza and Kativa earned their tickets into the semi stage, following their 3-0 sets victory over Mbeya and Dar es Salaam respectively in boys' category, while in girls' event hosts Mtwara earned a 3-0 set victory over Kilimanjaro.

Mbeya won by 3-1 sets against Mwanza to go into the last four stage in the games played early Tuesday.

Meanwhile, top six pupils in athletics in various categories in the ongoing Inter - Primary Schools Games (UMITASHUMTA) in Mtwara are expected to represent the country in the International Student Sports Federation (ISSF) tournament, which is schedule to be staged in September this year in Slovenia.

UMITASHUMTA and UMISSETA, National Coordinator, Leonard Thadeo said this in Mtwara, while addressing sports coordinators, coaches and sports trainers from all participating regions.

He also emphasised abiding to sports regulations, so as to enable them to get well talented and disciplined players, who will meet the standards of representing the country in international competitions.

"This is the concept of Prime Minister, Kassim Majaliwa, who instructed Physical Educations (P.E) to be taught from pre-schools to college levels, so as to get as many well-trained athletes," said Thadeo.