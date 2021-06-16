Tanzania: Mara Powers Into Umitashumta Semis

16 June 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

MARA region Tuesday cruised into the semifinals of the Inter -Primary Schools Games with a bang after a 5-0 victory over Geita in girls' category football quarterfinals game.

Apart from Mara, hosts Mtwara and Dar es Salaam regions have also sailed into the last four stage after their 2-1 victory against Lindi and Singida regions respectively.

The winner of the fourth quarterfinals between Mwanza and Kagera will join the three regions in the semis stage.

In other sports discipline, Mwanza outshined Morogoro in netball, following their 85 -20 goals win that saw them booking ticket to the semis. Songwe, who saw off Tanga by 36 -29 goals in another game held yesterday.

In handball, Rukwa earned a slim 18-17 victory over Manyara, to sail into the semis in boys' category, while Mwanza beat Coast region by 24-13 goals in girls' category.

Morogoro and Katavi made it into the semis after knocking out Geita and Singida by 8-5 and 11-6 victories respectively.

In Volleyball, Mwanza and Kativa earned their tickets into the semi stage, following their 3-0 sets victory over Mbeya and Dar es Salaam respectively in boys' category, while in girls' event hosts Mtwara earned a 3-0 set victory over Kilimanjaro.

Mbeya won by 3-1 sets against Mwanza to go into the last four stage in the games played early Tuesday.

Meanwhile, top six pupils in athletics in various categories in the ongoing Inter - Primary Schools Games (UMITASHUMTA) in Mtwara are expected to represent the country in the International Student Sports Federation (ISSF) tournament, which is schedule to be staged in September this year in Slovenia.

UMITASHUMTA and UMISSETA, National Coordinator, Leonard Thadeo said this in Mtwara, while addressing sports coordinators, coaches and sports trainers from all participating regions.

He also emphasised abiding to sports regulations, so as to enable them to get well talented and disciplined players, who will meet the standards of representing the country in international competitions.

"This is the concept of Prime Minister, Kassim Majaliwa, who instructed Physical Educations (P.E) to be taught from pre-schools to college levels, so as to get as many well-trained athletes," said Thadeo.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
External Relations
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rabbit Urine the New Liquid Gold for Nigerian Farmers
Is South Africa a Haven for Fugitive Genocide Suspects?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda Sees Rise In Covid-19 Deaths
Running Mate Headache for Kenyan Political Bigwigs
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X