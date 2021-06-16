Tunisia: Municipalities Called to Ensure Health Protocol Is Respected in Beaches - Nissaf Ben Alaya

15 June 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Spokesperson for the Ministry of Health, Nissaf Ben Alaya, on Tuesday, called on municipalities to ensure physical distancing measures are respected in beaches and make sure permits granted to stalls on beaches comply with the available capacity.

Speaking to TAP after the periodic meeting of the local disaster control committee, Ben Alaya added that the high rate of coronavirus infection requires this summer compliance with the health protocol, while pursuing the national vaccination campaign.

Members of the disaster control committee expressed their fear of seeing a high rate of infection, especially with the large influx to the beaches during the summer.

They called to take the necessary preventive measures and ensure a firm control. Nine delegations in the governorate of Bizerte have been classified as having a "very dangerous" rate of coronavirus infection.

