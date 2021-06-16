Rwanda: Volleyball - Rwanda Drawn in Group A at World Championships

The national under-20 women volleyball team has been drawn in Group A, alongside Brazil, Netherlands and Dominican Republic, at the upcoming 2021 (FIVB) World Championships that runs from July 9-18.

The tournament, which will be held in the Netherlands and Belgium, will see sixteen teams from five confederations vying for the world's most prestigious volleyball silverware.

Under the tutelage of Christophe Mudahinyuka, the team are expected to report to residential camp on Saturday, June 19, and will be doing training sessions at Amahoro indoor stadium.

Mudahinyuka's side made their first appearance in the world championships for the first time during the 2019 edition held in Mexico where Rwanda finished second at the Africa Women's U20 Championships in Nairobi, Kenya in 2018.

The 2021 FIVB World championships will bring together the same countries that participated in the 2019 edition after the covid-19 pandemic halted the qualifiers for the World champions that were supposed to take place last year.

The Pool A and D matches, and all the tournament's knock-outs, will be played in Netherlands, while Belgium will host Pool B and C games.

The under-20 women national volleyball team together with their Egyptian counterparts will represent Africa in the upcoming 2021 (FIVB) World Championships

Provisional squad:

Aneth Kanyana, Diane Mpuwezimana, Charlotte Mushimiyimana, Nancy Ndangijimana, Jovia Keza, Betty Umutesi,Adeline Mutanguha, Anitha Umutoni, Alphonsine Dusengimana, Albertine Uwiringiyimana and Jolie Mukazi Isimbi.

Others: Aneth Kamariza, Hope Urwiririza, Aliane Nirere, Celine Uwase, Aloysie Tuyishime and Yvonne Umugwaneza and Solange Uwamariya.

Groups

Group A: Rwanda, Brazil, Netherlands and Dominican Republic.

Group B: Belgium, Argentina, Cuba and Serbia

Group C: Turkey, Poland, USA, and Thailand

Group D: Italy, Russia, Belarus and Egypt