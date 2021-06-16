Namibia: U.S. Slaps Sanctions On Esau, Shanghala

The United States of America has banned former fisheries minister Bernard Esau and ex-justice minister Sacky Shanghala from entering the country because of allegations of corruption.

This was announced by US state department spokesman Ned Price in a media statement issued on Tuesday.

Price said the two former ministers "were involved in corrupt acts that undermined rule of law and the Namibian public's faith in their government's democratic institutions".

Price added that the two men are being accused of undermining "public processes, including using their political influence and official power for their personal benefit".

Esau and Shanghala are accused of corruption involving N$175 million from the fishing sector. The total amount in corruption vscheme is estimated at around N$3 billion.

The US also announced that it had blacklisted Esau's family from entering the USA.

"We are publicly designating the following members of Bernhard Esau's family, who are now also ineligible for entry into the United States: his wife, Swamma Esau, and his son, Philippus Esau," Price said.

The US said the latest decision reaffirms their commitment to supporting anti-corruption reforms that are key to Namibia's successful future.

"The United States continues to stand with all Namibians in support of democracy and the rule of law, and against those who would undermine these principles for personal gain.

"The department will continue to use authorities like this to promote accountability for corrupt actors in this region and globally," the statement said.