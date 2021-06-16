Namibia: UDF Calls for Lockdown

15 June 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Clemans Miyanicwe

APIUS !AUCHAB, United Democratic Front (UDF) president has called on the government to enforce a lockdown at Covid-19 hotspots around the country.

!Auchab made the call yesterday during an interview with The Namibian.

"We have to lockdown for two weeks and see how we can control the Khomas and Hardap regions," !Auchab urged.

!Auchab warned Geingob not to delay lockdown as the country has recently been declared a 'high risk' country. "Before we come to the point of no return, we should come up with measures," !Auchab said.

The opposition leader was worried about the lack of quarantine facilities in the country and said he was concerned about 'self quarantine' as people residing in informal settlements have lack of access to water and sanitation. He asked how these people adhere to Covid-19 regulations.

He suggested that government assists Namibians in areas which might be under lockdown with N$750 as some live from hand to mouth.

As of 13 June, Namibia has more than 6 5000 cumulative cases, 9 548 active cases of Covid-19 and a total of 995 Namibians have lost their lives to the virus.

Geingob will address the nation today on the Covid-19 regulations.

