Zimbabwe: Transport Minister to Tour Walvis Bay Port in Namibia

The Walvis Bay Corridor Group (WBCG) in collaboration with the Namibia Ports Authority and the Ministry of Works and Transport, as well as other key Industry stakeholders In the Republic of Namibia will be conducting a trade mission to the Republic of Zimbabwe from 18th June to 2nd July 2021.

The main aim of the trade mission is to engage the Zimbabwean business community, industries, economic sectors such as mining, agriculture, tourism, and manufacturing to explore the opportunities and viability of using the Walvis Bay Port and the Zimbabwe Dry Port Facility for exports and imports to and from Zimbabwe. The synergies and collaboration are aimed at promoting social, economic progress and enhancing deeper regional and continental integration. The joint group plans to have a virtual information session as well as conduct business to business (B2B) engagements whilst observing strict adherence to Covid-19 health protocols. It should be noted that this will be the first joint visit of multi-stakeholders from Namibia to Zimbabwe, organised by the WBCG. In addition, the mission will also assess the two corridors, namely, the Trans Kalahari Corridor (TKC) and Walvis Bay-Ndola-Lubumbashi Development Corridor (WBNLDC) that are linking the Port of Walvis Bay with Zimbabwe.

The trade mission to Zimbabwe was preceded by the recent visit of the Zimbabwe Minister of Transport and Infrastructural Development, Honourable Felix T. Mhona.

The purpose of his visit was to understand the operations of the Zimbabwe Dry Port Facility and the Port of Walvis Bay, as well as discuss Issues of mutual Interest between the two countries.