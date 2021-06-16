Egypt: Defense Min. Probes Cooperation With U.S. CENTCOM Chief

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Minister of Defense and Military Production Gen. Mohammed Zaki met on Tuesday 15/6/2021 commander of the US Central Command (CENTCOM) Gen. Kenneth McKenzie and his accompanying delegation.

During their meeting, the two generals discussed several issues of mutual concern and how to promote military cooperation between the armed forces of both countries.

Zaki hailed the strong bilateral military ties.

Meanwhile, the US general reiterated his country's commitment to promoting its strategic partnership with Egypt, adding that he is looking forward to furthering cooperation and coordination between both armies.

Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces Lt. Gen. Mohamed Farid also had a meeting with McKenzie where they probed a raft of issues of mutual interest, in light of the military cooperation ties and expertise sharing between the Egyptian and US armies.

A host of army commanders and the US ambassador in Cairo attended the meeting.