Egypt Calls For Addressing Water Scarcity Problems to Achieve Sustainable Development

16 June 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

PermanentRepresentative of Egypt to the United Nations in New York Mohamed Idriss saidthat during a high-level dialogue at the United Nations on desertification,land degradation and drought, Egypt shed light on its efforts to address allthese environmental challenges.

According to a press release by him posted by the Foreign Ministry on its Facebook page, Egyptstressed at the event the importance of dealing with water scarcity problems and enhancing international land conservation efforts to achieve sustainabledevelopment.

He pointed outthat holding the high-level dialogue comes within the framework of constant UNefforts to preserve the environment and address major challenges, such as landdegradation and drought, facing the world, especially developing countries.

The internationaldialogue, which was held virtually, highlights the harmful impacts of the three natural phenomena and stresses the need for mobilizing international efforts tosupport developing countries in facing up to them as well as dealing with the negative effects of climate change.

According to the UN land is the foundation of our societies and productive land is a cornerstone to global food security and environmental health, zero hunger,poverty eradication, and energy for all. It underpins the success of the entire2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. And yet this finite resource is underexistential threat.

Globally, onefifth of Earth's land area - more than 2 billion hectares - is degraded,including more than half of all agricultural land. Each year, more than 12million hectares of land are lost to desertification, land degradation and drought (DLDD).

Theinternational organization said that approximately 95% of our calories fromfood come from soil, yet topsoil erosion has accelerated by tenfold due tohuman activity. It warned that the world loses 24 billion tons of fertile soil annually due to dryland degradation, with significant negative impacts on food production and economic activity.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Egypt Online

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Is South Africa a Haven for Fugitive Genocide Suspects?
Rabbit Urine the New Liquid Gold for Nigerian Farmers
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Running Mate Headache for Kenyan Political Bigwigs

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X