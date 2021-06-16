Egypt: Sisi Approves Law On Minimum Periodic Allowance

16 June 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi has signed Law No. 69 of 2021 setting a minimum periodic allowance for those subject to the civil service law and those who are not addressed by the same law.

The new law stipulates that the minimum value of the periodic allowance for people addressed by the civil service law be EGP 75 per month, while a special allowance of no less than EGP 75 and constituting 13 percent of the basic wage shall be granted to those not addressed by the law.

The monthly bonus has also increased by a sum ranging between EGP 175 and EGP 400 for civil servants.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

