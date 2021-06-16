Egypt Reports 609 New Coronavirus Cases, 37 Deaths

The Health Ministry said on Tuesday 15/6/2021 that 609 new coronavirus cases were detected, upping the total number of confirmed cases since the outbreak of COVID-19 in the country to 274,404.

In a statement, Spokesman for the Health Ministry Khaled Megahed said 37 patients have died from the virus over the past 24 hours, raising the death toll to 15,691.

As many as 911 patients were discharged from isolation hospitals after receiving necessary medical care, taking the number of recovered cases to 202,650 so far, the spokesman said.