Namibia: Driver Lands On Roof After Rolling Car

THE driver of an allegedly speeding vehicle on Saturday lost control of the car and ended up on the roof of a house at Tseiblaagte at Keetmanshoop.

The vehicle came to a standstill next to the house after overturning.

The driver was reportedly trying to overtake another vehicle when he lost control.

He was catapulted out of the overturning vehicle and landed on the house's roof.

The driver and two of his passengers suffered minor injuries and were taken to hospital for observation.

The police are investigating a case of reckless driving.

No arrests have been made yet.

The incident attracted a large crowd of shocked onlookers.