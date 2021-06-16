Namibia: Driver Lands On Roof After Rolling Car

15 June 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)

THE driver of an allegedly speeding vehicle on Saturday lost control of the car and ended up on the roof of a house at Tseiblaagte at Keetmanshoop.

The vehicle came to a standstill next to the house after overturning.

The driver was reportedly trying to overtake another vehicle when he lost control.

He was catapulted out of the overturning vehicle and landed on the house's roof.

The driver and two of his passengers suffered minor injuries and were taken to hospital for observation.

The police are investigating a case of reckless driving.

No arrests have been made yet.

The incident attracted a large crowd of shocked onlookers.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rabbit Urine the New Liquid Gold for Nigerian Farmers
Is South Africa a Haven for Fugitive Genocide Suspects?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Running Mate Headache for Kenyan Political Bigwigs
Uganda Sees Rise In Covid-19 Deaths
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X