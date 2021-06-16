Egypt: First 'Fly Dubai' Flight Arrives in Sharm El Sheikh

16 June 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

The first flight of Fly Dubai, a Dubai-based airline, landed on Tuesday 15/6/2021 at Sharm El Sheikh International Airport at 6:00 pm.

The carrier is expected to operate three weekly flights to Sharm El Sheikh, as a result of the fruitful cooperation between the airport and relevant authorities, according to a statement released from the headquarters of South Sinai Governorate.

Head of the Office of Tourism Promotion Authority in Sharm El Sheikh Islam Nabil and airport officials welcomed the flight passengers and greeted them with souvenirs and flowers upon their arrival.

All public health precautions were observed.

