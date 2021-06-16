Zimbabwe: Jeffrey Moyo Granted Bail, Prisons Block His Release As 'Papers Not in Order'

15 June 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)

Prison officials at Greys Remand in Bulawayo were Tuesday evening declining to release New York Times correspondent, Jeffrey Moyo, who had been granted $5 000 bail at the High Court earlier today.

The prison officials claimed the clerk of court's papers were different from those on Moyo's warrant of liberty.

Moyo was arrested last month for allegedly misrepresenting the media accreditation of his two colleagues, South African-based Joao Silva and Christina Goldbaum with the Zimbabwe Media Commission (ZMC).

He was denied bail by a Bulawayo magistrate who ruled he was facing serious state security charges.

However, his lawyers applied for bail at the High Court, which was granted Tuesday.

One of the lawyers, Amanda Ndlovu, armed with the release papers went to Greys Remand Prison seeking Moyo's release Tuesday afternoon.

However, prison officials said they could not grant his freedom as papers from the clerk of court and his warrant of liberty were different.

Ndlovu insisted on seeing the error, but the correctional services officers told her to rectify the error first with the clerk of court.

As a result, Moyo will spend another night in remand prison despite being granted bail.

His wife and other relatives who had travelled from Harare to welcome him on his release, were by Tuesday evening stranded outside the Greys Remand Prison gates.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
External Relations
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rabbit Urine the New Liquid Gold for Nigerian Farmers
Is South Africa a Haven for Fugitive Genocide Suspects?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Running Mate Headache for Kenyan Political Bigwigs
Uganda Sees Rise In Covid-19 Deaths
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X