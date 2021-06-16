Tunisia: Coronavirus - 2 More Deaths and 43 New Infections Reported in Ben Arous

Tunis/Tunisia — Two more coronavirus-related deaths have been recorded in Ben Arous governorate, bringing fatality numbers from the virus to 484, since the spread of the virus, the local committee to monitor the repercussions of the coronavirus said at its periodic Tuesday,

Moreover, 43 people tested positive, taking to 14,312 the number of people infected in the governorate since the outbreak.

According to the same source, the accommodation capacity of COVID patients has reached saturation at the local hospital El Yasminet in Ben Arous, where 10 patients are currently admitted to intensive care, 25 in internal medicine and 14 in emergencies.

In addition, the number of recoveries from the infection has risen to 13,783, after the recovery of 64 patients in the governorate of Ben Arous.