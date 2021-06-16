Namibia: Rehoboth's Church Gatherings Blamed for High Covid-19 Cases

15 June 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Charmaine Boois

Hardap governor Salomon April has blamed large church gatherings as one of the factors contributing to the high Covid-19 cases at Rehoboth.

He said this at a stakeholders' meeting last week.

The meeting, attended by community members and officials from the Hardap health directorate, was called to address the increasing cases at the town.

The town has the highest cases of the virus in the region, with over 2 500 cases and 61 deaths.

April believes churches at Rehoboth and Mariental continue to violate regulations.

"I am more convinced that the religious leaders are accomplices in the fast spread of Covid-19 from one person to another, " said the governor.

He added that the town needs a different approach to help curb the spread of the virus.

On the streets of Rehoboth, individuals are seen roaming with no masks with no social distancing.

The governor therefore called for an intensified approach.

"We need more security to help the police to control this area by reintroducing members of the defence force to help exercise discipline in the town," said April.

Reverend Elfrieda Garoes of the Sunshine Ministries in Rehoboth, confirmed the governor's suspicions that churches are a spreading ground for the virus.

"Some churches don't stand by the rules. Churches are always crowded, especially at funerals, but the governor did not mention the bars and clubs that are still open after curfew; that's also a big issue," said Garoes.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rabbit Urine the New Liquid Gold for Nigerian Farmers
Is South Africa a Haven for Fugitive Genocide Suspects?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda Sees Rise In Covid-19 Deaths
Running Mate Headache for Kenyan Political Bigwigs
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X