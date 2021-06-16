Namibia: Kazenambo Kazenambo Vying for Tribal Points - Swapo Coordinators

SWAPO regional leadership has warned former Cabinet minister Kazenambo Kazenambo against trying to score tribal points on matters of national importance, calling his statements reckless.

This comes after Kazenambo lashed out at president Hage Geingob, labelling him an "idiot, a coward and an illiterate" over the way the government handled the genocide negotiations with Germany.

Kazenambo, a member of the Ovaherero group who was once part of the genocide negotiation team, made these remarks after announcing he had petitioned the United Nations Office on Genocide Prevention and the Responsibility to Protect to intervene in the just-ended genocide negotiations between Namibia and Germany.

"We don't accept nor do we take kindly to the reckless insults that were uttered by Kazenambo Kazenambo. Insults of that nature are nothing but a flagrant attack on the integrity of the Swapo party and the entire rank and file," all 14 regional coordinators said.

The coordinators, in a statement issued yesterday afternoon, pointed out that there has been a trend where party leaders and members are not adhering to the Swapo constitution, saying their acts erode much of the party's unity objective.

"Anyone who seeks to incite Namibians against each other or engage in hate speech and tribalism is working contrary to what the Swapo party stands for," the statement reads.

They believe that, as a "line of defence against any abuse or threats against the president of the party", they have to call out Kazenambo.

"Insults or abusive language towards our president are unacceptable. In fact, such insults are a blatant attack against the Namibian people, who elected the president of Swapo party to be their Head of State and Commander-in-Chief," they said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The coordinators warned Kazenambo against hurling insults at any of the party's leadership.

"We further caution our members not to misuse the instruments to personally gain or to score tribal points on matters of national importance," the statement reads.

The Swapo regional leaders see Kazenambo's and similar "personal attacks" on the country's leadership as advancing personal gain for those saying them.

"We call upon all members of the party to cease using matters of national interest to launch personal attacks on the party, government, the president and any other leader to score points and advance personal political ambitions or tribal agenda and disregard the party rules and principles," they stressed.