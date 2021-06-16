Namibia: President, Venaani Mourn Kerina

President Hage Geingob and the Popular Democratic Movement's leader McHenry Venaani, have extended their condolences to the children and family of the late political icon Mburumba Kerina.

The veteran politician, who succumbed to Covid-19, was 89 years old.

The well-known liberation pioneer, academic, and author celebrated his birthday two weeks ago.

He is survived by his five children.

Geingob, who also offered the condolences of the entire government and Namibian people, described the late Kerina as an influential political activist, as well as a founding member of Namibia's constituent assembly, among other accolades.

"The passing of Mburumba Kerina is saddening for many. However, his deeds in advancing the cause of independence should provide us with comfort. As one of the early petitioners to the United Nations, Kerina advanced the cause of independence, which he was able to witness in his lifetime.

"In this period of sadness, may you find the strength to uphold the memory of this son of the Namibian soil, and may the almighty God guide the family to find comfort in the scripture of Psalm 46:1: 'God is our refuge and strength, a very present help in trouble'," Geingob said.

Venaani said no words can truly describe the fondness

with which the late professor will be remembered.

He said Kerina will forever be remembered as the man who gave Namibia its name, and his legacy will live on whenever the country's named is mentioned.

"Along with the late reverend Michael Scott, he was entrusted by chief Hosea Kutako to petition on behalf of the Herero Chiefs Council, clearly underscoring that Kutako considered him a trusted emissary. I will fondly remember professor Kerina, who, along with other senior leaders, pioneered the Genocide debate," Venaani said.