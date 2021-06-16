Namibia: President, Venaani Mourn Kerina

15 June 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Charmaine Ngatjiheue

President Hage Geingob and the Popular Democratic Movement's leader McHenry Venaani, have extended their condolences to the children and family of the late political icon Mburumba Kerina.

The veteran politician, who succumbed to Covid-19, was 89 years old.

The well-known liberation pioneer, academic, and author celebrated his birthday two weeks ago.

He is survived by his five children.

Geingob, who also offered the condolences of the entire government and Namibian people, described the late Kerina as an influential political activist, as well as a founding member of Namibia's constituent assembly, among other accolades.

"The passing of Mburumba Kerina is saddening for many. However, his deeds in advancing the cause of independence should provide us with comfort. As one of the early petitioners to the United Nations, Kerina advanced the cause of independence, which he was able to witness in his lifetime.

"In this period of sadness, may you find the strength to uphold the memory of this son of the Namibian soil, and may the almighty God guide the family to find comfort in the scripture of Psalm 46:1: 'God is our refuge and strength, a very present help in trouble'," Geingob said.

Venaani said no words can truly describe the fondness

with which the late professor will be remembered.

He said Kerina will forever be remembered as the man who gave Namibia its name, and his legacy will live on whenever the country's named is mentioned.

"Along with the late reverend Michael Scott, he was entrusted by chief Hosea Kutako to petition on behalf of the Herero Chiefs Council, clearly underscoring that Kutako considered him a trusted emissary. I will fondly remember professor Kerina, who, along with other senior leaders, pioneered the Genocide debate," Venaani said.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rabbit Urine the New Liquid Gold for Nigerian Farmers
Is South Africa a Haven for Fugitive Genocide Suspects?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Running Mate Headache for Kenyan Political Bigwigs
Uganda Sees Rise In Covid-19 Deaths
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X