Botswana: Women Prove Point

Gaborone — Five of the eight Batswana who have booked themselves tickets to the Tokyo Olympics are women.

Athletics leads the pack with Amantle Montsho, Christine Botlogetswe and Galefele Moroko.

Then there is the duo of Keamogetse Kenosi and Magdeline Moyengwa from boxing and weightlifting respectively.

Some sports pundits are of the view that the female athletes qualification will change the narrative for women's sport.

Women in sports advocate, Game Mothibi, said the sporting fraternity was pleased at how women continued to make their mark, adding that this was a clear sign that if different sporting codes could invest equally, the country would get the desired results.

Mothibi said the qualification was a clear indication that Botswana had talent and sportswomen had what it takes, adding that it could also be used to make a case for women in sport.

"This is history in the making, we need to document it, we now need to know that there is no men's sport, sport should be accessible to all and meet the different needs of different people," she said.Mothibi said the onus was on women to use these positives to prove a point that women were equally capable."All the best to the team at Tokyo 2020.

We wish them well and we know they have what it takes to continue to put this country on the world's map," she said.

Source : BOPA