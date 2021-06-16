Rwanda: Police FC 'Suspend' Head Coach Haringingo

15 June 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

Police FC have suspended their head coach Francis Haringingo for the remaining league games this season.

According to CIP Obed Bikorimana, the Spokesperson of the club, the decision was taken due to the recent poor run of results that the team has been having under the Burundian tactician.

A 3-0 defeat to local giants APR FC on Sunday, June 13, and a 1-1 draw with Rayon Sports three days later, are some of the key games that might have sparked off Haringingo's suspension, as they significantly reduced the team's chances for winning the league title.

"We have not sacked him. It is only a suspension for the remaining league games this season because of a poor run of results. After that, we will decide if he will stay," said Bikorimana

The remaining three matches will be coached by Ramadhan Nkunzingoma, who is a goalkeepers' coach at the club.

He will be assisted by Ildephonse Nkotanyi, the coach of Interforce FC, a second division club.

In the upcoming matches, Police FC will play against Rutsiro FC on Wednesday at Bugesera Stadium.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rabbit Urine the New Liquid Gold for Nigerian Farmers
Is South Africa a Haven for Fugitive Genocide Suspects?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Running Mate Headache for Kenyan Political Bigwigs
Uganda Sees Rise In Covid-19 Deaths
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X