Rwanda: Police FC 'Suspend' Head Coach Haringingo

Police FC have suspended their head coach Francis Haringingo for the remaining league games this season.

According to CIP Obed Bikorimana, the Spokesperson of the club, the decision was taken due to the recent poor run of results that the team has been having under the Burundian tactician.

A 3-0 defeat to local giants APR FC on Sunday, June 13, and a 1-1 draw with Rayon Sports three days later, are some of the key games that might have sparked off Haringingo's suspension, as they significantly reduced the team's chances for winning the league title.

"We have not sacked him. It is only a suspension for the remaining league games this season because of a poor run of results. After that, we will decide if he will stay," said Bikorimana

The remaining three matches will be coached by Ramadhan Nkunzingoma, who is a goalkeepers' coach at the club.

He will be assisted by Ildephonse Nkotanyi, the coach of Interforce FC, a second division club.

In the upcoming matches, Police FC will play against Rutsiro FC on Wednesday at Bugesera Stadium.