Uganda: Newly-Elected Kayunga LCV Chairperson Dies, Body Found Hanging On Tree

The newly elected LCV chairperson for Kayunga District, Ffefeka Sserubugo has died.

Ms Hellen Kyomuhendo, the acting Mukono District Police Commander told journalists that Sserubugo's body was this morning found by his relatives hanging on a tree near his home.

He is suspected to have committed suicide on Tuesday night.

Police have currently cordoned off his home to establish the facts behind his death.

Sserubogo, a member of the National Unity Platform (NUP) was last month sworn in as the new District Chairperson, replacing Mr Tom Sserwanga. He contested against Andrew Muwongo of the NRM party, Thomas Muwanga, Boniface Musisi, Fred Ssemyalo, Patrick SSempijja and Dan Wabomba an Independent.