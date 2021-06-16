Nigeria: Covid-19 - Nigeria Records 17 New Cases

Again, no new death was recorded in the last 24-hours just as it has been in the past 12 days.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said 17 new coronavirus cases were recorded in Nigeria on Tuesday raising the total infections in the country to 167,095.

The NCDC disclosed this on its website Wednesday morning, noting that the infections were recorded in three states.

Lagos State led the chart with 13 cases while Rivers and Gombe States reported three and one cases respectively.

Again, no new death was recorded in the last 24 hours just as it has been in the past 12 days.

A total of 2,117 fatalities have so far been recorded in Nigeria.

Meanwhile, experts have hailed the nation's efforts towards managing the pandemic, saying that as Africa's most populous country, it is gratifying to note that Nigeria has continued to witness a massive reduction in infections while the disease is still spreading in many other parts of the world including Europe, Asia and America.

The reduction was from an average of over 1,000 daily cases between December 2020 and February to less than an average of 100 per day in the past one month.

However, health experts, however, believe poor testing in somes states in the country could be masking the severity of the spread of the disease.

For instance, Kogi, a state of over 3.5 million residents, has tested less than 5,000 samples since the disease started spreading.

Specifics

The NCDC in the update said Nigeria has tested 2,231,409 samples since the pandemic started in the country in February 2020.

According to it, a total of 163,483 people have recovered after treatment in the country as of Tuesday.

The agency said that the country's active COVID-19 cases increased to 1,492 to 1,495 people being treated for the virus across the country

A total of 1,978,618 eligible persons have received their first dose of Oxford covid-19 vaccines, while 662,464 Nigerians vaccinated with first dose have collected their second dose, according to an update by the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) on its COVID-19 as of June 14.