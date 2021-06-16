Nigeria: Ita-Giwa Seeks Govt's Support for Cross River Industrial Revolution

16 June 2021
This Day (Lagos)
By Sunday Okobi

In her efforts to help boost the economy of Cross River State, former Presidential Adviser on National Assembly Matters, Senator Florence Ita-Giwa, has called on the federal government and other stakeholders to give massive support to the ongoing industrial revolution in the state being pioneered by Governor Ben Ayade, "despite the little resources available to him."

The state's ambassador of industrialisation in a statement signed by her yesterday stated that the governor has embarked on many industrial drives, "which the state cannot achieve alone, but with a complimentary support from the federal government and other stakeholders from the private sector, the state would occupy a more vantage position economically."

She added that the governor's vision for the state has manifested in different sectors-health, agriculture, education, infrastructure-and that the industrialisation going on in the state has already created many jobs for the youths and women alike, hence the need for the state to get more financial and technical support to realise its noble drive.

The Bakassi leader hinted that plans were in the offing to attract heavy presence of industrialists, business moguls both locally and internationally using her contacts to an economic investment summit, "which will lay groundwork for massive support the state would get in the month and years ahead."

Ita-Giwa opined in the statement that the current investments in the state is a valid reason why the federal government and donor partners should come on board on the industrial platform initiated by the state government.

According to the statement, "as the Ambassador of Industrialisation in Cross River State, I am calling on the federal government and other stakeholders, both locally and internationally, to support the state Governor, Ayade, in this industrialisation drive. The projects are massive in virtually all the local government areas, hence, the need for this call.

"The vision of the governor is very clear, and when fully established, Cross River would be the prime state in Nigeria because the governor is already setting the pace of development despite the lean resources that comes to him monthly.

"That is why I am calling for support, and to achieve this, we will be planning an economic investment summit that would see the convergence of notable industrialists, heads of conglomerates, foreign and local partners, who would come and support the dreams of my digital Governor, Professor Ayade."

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rabbit Urine the New Liquid Gold for Nigerian Farmers
Is South Africa a Haven for Fugitive Genocide Suspects?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda Sees Rise In Covid-19 Deaths
Running Mate Headache for Kenyan Political Bigwigs
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X