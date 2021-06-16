Nigeria: Katsina to Spend N74bn On Construction, Rehabilitation of 1,378km Roads

16 June 2021
This Day (Lagos)
By Francis Sardauna

The Katsina State Government has said it will spend N74 billion on the ongoing construction and rehabilitation of 1,378 kilometres of roads across the state to abate transportation challenges faced by rural dwellers.

The state Commissioner for Works and Housing, Mr. Tasi'u Dandagoro, who revealed this to journalists shortly after the state Governor, Aminu Bello Masari, inspected the ongoing roads projects in Daura zone, said the present administration inherited numerous road projects from previous governments.

According to him, "We have inherited quite a number of projects, out of which this government has completed 13 where we spent a total of over N6.1 billion to complete them."

He explained that the Masari-led government awarded 71 road projects across the state, which include 39 rural feeder roads with a total distance of 461 kilometres that would gulp over N2.8 billion when completed.

The commissioner said: "The total number of roads that are under construction by the present administration, when completed, the state government would have spent a total of about N74 billion for the construction and rehabilitation of 1,378 kilometres of roads across the state.

"Out of which we have 39 rural feeder roads with a total distance of 461 km, and the Katsina State Government would have spent a total of N2,831 billion for their construction.

"We also have rehabilitation projects of about 18 number projects where this government would spend over N16 billion for their construction. And the rest of the amount is to be spent on new projects awarded by this government."

In his remarks, Masari said the state government awarded the contract for the construction of Gurbin Baure-Shinfida-Batsari roads, but the contractor could not mobilise to site because of insecurity orchestrated by bandits in the area.

According to him, "We have also completed the survey of Kurfi-Birchi and Wurma road. The contract is ready but we cannot award it because of insecurity. Likewise, on Danmusa-Maidabino-Tsamiyarjino to Kankara road, we have completed the design but because of insecurity, we cannot award the contract.

"Then, on the current contract of Kankara-Dansabau road which borders Zamfara State, the contractor has withdrawn because of insecurity in the area. These are the main roads that are affected by the issue of insecurity."

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rabbit Urine the New Liquid Gold for Nigerian Farmers
Is South Africa a Haven for Fugitive Genocide Suspects?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda Sees Rise In Covid-19 Deaths
Running Mate Headache for Kenyan Political Bigwigs
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X