Namibia: African Air Traffic Plummeted 78 Percent in April As IATA Bemoans Blanket Travel Bans

Airline traffic on the African continent plummeted 78.3% in April this year versus the same time two years ago. This is even worse than the 73.7% decline recorded in March this year when compared to March 2019.

Overall airline capacity in April contracted 64% on the continent versus April 2019 while the load factor fell 29.1 percentage points to 43.9%.

These figures emanate from the International Air Transport Association (IATA) that show global domestic travel demand improved in April 2021 compared to the prior month, although it remained well below pre-pandemic levels. Meanwhile recovery in international passenger travel continued to be stalled in the face of government-imposed travel restrictions.

"As we enter the peak summer travel season in the Northern Hemisphere, we know that many people want to enjoy their freedom to travel. But for that to happen safely and efficiently amid the Covid-19 crisis, a more targeted approach is needed. Most government policies today default to the closing of borders. After a year-and-a-half of Covid-19 there is sufficient data for governments to manage the risks of Covid-19 without blanket travel bans," said Willie Walsh, IATA's director general.

IATA's latest figures also show that total demand for air travel in April 2021 (measured in revenue passenger kilometers or RPKs) was down 65.4% compared to April 2019. This was, however, an improvement over the 66.9% decline recorded in March 2021 versus March 2019, with the better performance being driven by gains in most domestic markets.

International passenger demand in April was 87.3% below April 2019, little changed from the 87.8% decline recorded in March 2021 versus two years ago. And, total domestic demand was down 25.7% versus pre-crisis levels (April 2019) but much improved over March 2021 when domestic traffic was down 31.6% versus the 2019 period.

As with March this year all markets except Brazil and India showed improvement compared to March 2021, with both China and Russia reporting traffic growth compared to pre-Covid levels.

"The continuing strong recovery in domestic markets tells us that when people are given the freedom to fly, they take advantage of it. Unfortunately, that freedom still does not exist in most international markets. When it does, I'm confident we will see a similar resurgence in demand," said Walsh.

"We have, for example, strong indications from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the European Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, the Robert Koch Institute and others that vaccinated travelers pose very little risk to the local population. And data show that pre-departure testing largely removes the risk of unvaccinated travelers importing Covid. UK data confirm that about 98% of arriving passengers detained by universal quarantine orders left confinement with no signs of the disease.

"Last week we teamed-up with Airbus and Boeing to demonstrate potential methodologies to manage the risks of Covid-19 to keep populations safe while restarting global connectivity. Governments are naturally risk-averse, but successfully managing risk is aviation's bread and butter. With indications that Covid-19 is becoming endemic, governments and industry must work together to rebuild global connectivity while managing the associated risks. Leadership by the G7 to move in this direction would be a major step forward. Safely restoring travel freedom and reconnecting countries will drive economic growth and job creation," said Walsh.